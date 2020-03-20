Women’s History Month

JPMorgan Chase’s Renée Horne Talks Career, Finances and Achieving Success

Sponsored content from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Women’s History Month is a time to come together to celebrate and recognize the achievements and contributions of women throughout the years. For this Women’s History Month, we spoke with Renée Horne, Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, Chase Auto, based in Dallas-Fort Worth, to discuss her career journey, share tips on taking charge of your finances and other recommendations to achieving success.

What has been key to your success throughout your career?

I think being curious and a bit adventurous has been a big part of my success. I’ve always had a passion for learning and a willingness to take on new assignments across functional domains and industries—including in finance, product, digital, marketing and communications. The combination of the functional rotations and continuous education beyond graduate school made me more versatile and able to take on complex challenges. I believe this is a significant part of what prepared me for joining JPMorgan Chase in 2021. And while self-initiative has always been at the core, I benefited greatly from the support of mentors and sponsors along the way. You need both to be successful and grow.

Looking back, what is one think you wish you knew when you were first starting out in your career?

One thing I wish I knew in the early phases of my career was to place equal, if not greater, focus on proactively building relationships. It’s easy to become fixated on meeting business goals and objectives. If I could do things over, I would have been more intentional about nurturing relationships more deeply at the onset. After all, relationships are what matters most. Knowing that, I would also have given myself permission to have more laughs and more fun.

What are some tips for women to take charge of their career and finances?

Taking charge of your career means you should unapologetically embrace the vision you have for yourself and your professional future. This includes being intentional about your own life plan, networking and seeking out trusted advisors and mentors who can help you grow. Always ask for feedback; I view feedback as a gift.

As women, we are challenged with overcoming societal norms of what is expected of us. Sometimes, gender roles work differently from the norm and you may find yourself as the breadwinner of the family or the primary source of income. Be ok with that. Manage it well and protect your assets by saving for an emergency, having a will, investing in an estate plan, etc. As women, we have to think about and engage in these aspects and not defer to someone else to do it for us.

Taking charge of your career also means taking charge of your finances. Seek knowledge and support to effectively manage your income through budgeting, saving and investing—for short and long-term. There was a lot I did not know about managing finances until I entered the workforce. My first manager sat me down and explained to me the importance of investing into a 401K retirement savings account and the significance of the company match. This was the beginning of my journey to taking charge of my finances.

How has your local community shaped you and what are your recommendations to others for achieving success?

My community has been a lifelong collective network including my alma mater of Mizzou athletics, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. and other non-profit associations which I have had the pleasure to serve. This collective community has been a key component of shaping my experiences, honing my leadership skills and building a lifelong network of friendships and support.

And through it all, my mother has been my biggest influence and cheerleader. She instilled in me her values and ambitions to want to do more to reach my full God-given potential, while reminding me to give back to my roots and community.

